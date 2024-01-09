At US$17.03, Is It Time To Put ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) On Your Watch List?

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine ACM Research’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is ACM Research Worth?

Great news for investors – ACM Research is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that ACM Research’s ratio of 14.44x is below its peer average of 26.37x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Semiconductor industry. What’s more interesting is that, ACM Research’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ACM Research?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ACM Research's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 45%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ACMR is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACMR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ACMR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing ACM Research at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for ACM Research (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

