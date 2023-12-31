At US$17.56, Is It Time To Put Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) On Your Watch List?

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$18.53 and falling to the lows of US$16.84. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Perdoceo Education's current trading price of US$17.56 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Perdoceo Education’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Perdoceo Education?

Good news, investors! Perdoceo Education is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Perdoceo Education’s ratio of 7.88x is below its peer average of 21.16x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, Perdoceo Education’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Perdoceo Education?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -10% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Perdoceo Education. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PRDO is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PRDO, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRDO for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that Perdoceo Education has 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

