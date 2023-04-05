At US$171, Is It Time To Put J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) On Your Watch List?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$200 and falling to the lows of US$166. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether J.B. Hunt Transport Services' current trading price of US$171 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is J.B. Hunt Transport Services Still Cheap?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s ratio of 18.32x is above its peer average of 12.98x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Transportation industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of J.B. Hunt Transport Services look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JBHT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe JBHT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on JBHT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for JBHT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

