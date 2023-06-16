At US$179, Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Worth Looking At Closely?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$196 and falling to the lows of US$167. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether United Parcel Service's current trading price of US$179 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at United Parcel Service’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In United Parcel Service?

United Parcel Service appears to be overvalued by 22% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$179 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $147.16. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since United Parcel Service’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from United Parcel Service?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -0.5% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for United Parcel Service. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe UPS is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UPS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. you may want to reconsider buying the stock at this time. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that United Parcel Service has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

