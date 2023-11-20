At US$183, Is It Time To Put Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Quanta Services’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Quanta Services

Is Quanta Services Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Quanta Services seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Quanta Services today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $210.67, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Quanta Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Quanta Services?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Quanta Services. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PWR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PWR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Quanta Services you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Quanta Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.