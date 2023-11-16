At US$19.51, Is It Time To Put National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) On Your Watch List?

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on National Vision Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is National Vision Holdings Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$19.51 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 38% compared to my intrinsic value of $14.15. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since National Vision Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from National Vision Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an expected decline of -4.1% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for National Vision Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe EYE is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EYE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

