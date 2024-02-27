At US$19.99, Is It Time To Put Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) On Your Watch List?

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$27.78 and falling to the lows of US$19.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Forrester Research's current trading price of US$19.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Forrester Research’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Forrester Research Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 15.47% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Forrester Research today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $17.31, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Forrester Research’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Forrester Research generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Forrester Research's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FORR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FORR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Forrester Research you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Forrester Research, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

