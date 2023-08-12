US$2.75: That's What Analysts Think Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

As you might know, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$59m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.01 some 100% larger than what the analysts had predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Nutex Health after the latest results.

Check out our latest analysis for Nutex Health

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Nutex Health's two analysts is for revenues of US$246.1m in 2023. This reflects a major 25% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 95% to US$0.03. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$258.2m and losses of US$0.025 per share in 2023. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a considerable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The average price target fell 8.3% to US$2.75, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Nutex Health's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Nutex Health's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 56% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 38% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.0% per year. Not only are Nutex Health's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded Nutex Health's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Nutex Health that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.