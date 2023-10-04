At US$207, Is It Time To Put Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$252 and falling to the lows of US$211. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Workday's current trading price of US$207 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Workday’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Workday Worth?

Great news for investors – Workday is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $319.86, but it is currently trading at US$207 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Workday’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Workday look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 63% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Workday. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WDAY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WDAY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WDAY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Workday, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

