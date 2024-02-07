At US$21.92, Is Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Worth Looking At Closely?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$26.63 and falling to the lows of US$21.57. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Build-A-Bear Workshop's current trading price of US$21.92 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Build-A-Bear Workshop is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6x is currently well-below the industry average of 14.22x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Build-A-Bear Workshop’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Build-A-Bear Workshop look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.0% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Build-A-Bear Workshop, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BBW is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBW for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BBW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

