At US$218, Is IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 15% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on IQVIA Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In IQVIA Holdings?

Good news, investors! IQVIA Holdings is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $331.72, but it is currently trading at US$218 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that IQVIA Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from IQVIA Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 69% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IQVIA Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IQV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IQV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IQV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into IQVIA Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for IQVIA Holdings and you'll want to know about it.

