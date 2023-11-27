At US$22.67, Is It Time To Put The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) On Your Watch List?

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$24.35 and falling to the lows of US$21.22. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Hackett Group's current trading price of US$22.67 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Hackett Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Hackett Group Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 17.14x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Hackett Group today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Furthermore, Hackett Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Hackett Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.8% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Hackett Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HCKT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HCKT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HCKT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hackett Group, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

