At US$23.06, Is PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Worth Looking At Closely?

While PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 20% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at PowerSchool Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is PowerSchool Holdings Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, PowerSchool Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy PowerSchool Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $25.74, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, PowerSchool Holdings has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will PowerSchool Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. PowerSchool Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PWSC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PWSC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PowerSchool Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in PowerSchool Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

