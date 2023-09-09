At US$233, Is Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$252 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$218. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nordson's current trading price of US$233 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nordson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Nordson?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.83% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Nordson today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $228.62, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Nordson has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Nordson?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Nordson's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NDSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NDSN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

