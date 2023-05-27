At US$24.22, Is It Time To Put CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) On Your Watch List?

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CEVA’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In CEVA?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.36% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CEVA today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $23.21, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because CEVA’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from CEVA?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, CEVA's earnings are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CEVA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CEVA, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

