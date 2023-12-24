At US$24.48, Is Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Legacy Housing’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Legacy Housing Worth?

Good news, investors! Legacy Housing is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Legacy Housing’s ratio of 8.9x is below its peer average of 11.96x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Durables industry. What’s more interesting is that, Legacy Housing’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Legacy Housing generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Legacy Housing's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LEGH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LEGH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LEGH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Legacy Housing at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Legacy Housing you should be aware of.

