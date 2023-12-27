At US$252, Is FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Worth Looking At Closely?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on FedEx’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is FedEx Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – FedEx is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $328.94, but it is currently trading at US$252 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, FedEx’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from FedEx?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. FedEx's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FDX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FDX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FDX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for FedEx and we think they deserve your attention.

