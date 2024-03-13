At US$264, Is It Time To Put Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Nordson’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Nordson Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 7.74% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Nordson today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $244.91, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Nordson’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Nordson look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Nordson. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NDSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NDSN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Nordson as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Nordson and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Nordson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

