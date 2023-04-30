At US$29.42, Is It Time To Put DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) On Your Watch List?

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on DoubleVerify Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In DoubleVerify Holdings?

According to my valuation model, DoubleVerify Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy DoubleVerify Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $35.72, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, DoubleVerify Holdings’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from DoubleVerify Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DoubleVerify Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in DV’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DV, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for DoubleVerify Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in DoubleVerify Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

