At US$3.88, Is Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 62% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Stem’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Stem?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 7.6% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Stem today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $4.20, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Stem’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Stem?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 70% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Stem. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in STEM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STEM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Stem at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that Stem has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

If you are no longer interested in Stem, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

