Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,810.25
    -10.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,859.00
    -72.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,978.25
    -44.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.20
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.64
    +0.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.20
    -4.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    -0.0037 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.67
    +0.14 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2645
    -0.0086 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5570
    -0.2880 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,130.87
    +158.26 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.57
    +7.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,685.79
    +47.76 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     

US 30-year mortgage rate drops to 6.83%, its lowest since June

1
Ann Saphir
·1 min read

(Reuters) —The interest rate on the most common type of US home mortgage dropped last week to 6.83%, its lowest since June, as the Federal Reserve signaled it is done raising borrowing costs and will turn to cutting them next year.

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell 24 basis points in the week ended Dec. 15, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Homes for sale in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Homes for sale in Washington

The rate has not been below 7% since July 28, and as recently as late October had risen to nearly 8%, a two-decade high.

The Fed held interest rates steady last week and Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled that, given progress on inflation, the central bank was likely finished with the rate-hike campaign it began in March 2022 and could soon start debating rate cuts.

The remarks set off a sharp decline in the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, used as a benchmark to set home loan costs.

But the drop in the mortgage rate did not immediately translate to a run on homebuying or refinancing; indeed, refinance and purchase applications showed small declines last week, apart from an 18% surge in VA refinance applications, according to MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)

Advertisement