At US$31.31, Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Intel’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Intel

Is Intel Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Intel seems to be fairly priced at around 8.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Intel today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $34.05, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Intel has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Intel generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Intel, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.5%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, INTC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INTC for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on INTC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Intel, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Intel and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Intel, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here