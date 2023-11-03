At US$33.56, Is Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Roblox’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Roblox Worth?

Good news, investors! Roblox is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $55.10, but it is currently trading at US$33.56 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Roblox’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Roblox?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Roblox, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -2.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although RBLX is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to RBLX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RBLX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Roblox at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Roblox (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

