At US$35.83, Is Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE:BVH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Bluegreen Vacations Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Bluegreen Vacations Holding?

Good news, investors! Bluegreen Vacations Holding is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.19x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.4x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Bluegreen Vacations Holding’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Bluegreen Vacations Holding look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 5.1% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Bluegreen Vacations Holding, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BVH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BVH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BVH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bluegreen Vacations Holding at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Bluegreen Vacations Holding (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

