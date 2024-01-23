At US$39.42, Is Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Worth Looking At Closely?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Travel + Leisure’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Travel + Leisure Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Travel + Leisure is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $63.63, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Travel + Leisure’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Travel + Leisure generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Travel + Leisure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TNL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TNL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TNL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Travel + Leisure, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Travel + Leisure (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Travel + Leisure, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

