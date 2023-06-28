At US$41.50, Is ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Worth Looking At Closely?

While ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$48.51 and falling to the lows of US$40.53. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ABM Industries' current trading price of US$41.50 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ABM Industries’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is ABM Industries Worth?

Good news, investors! ABM Industries is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $57.09, but it is currently trading at US$41.50 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that ABM Industries’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of ABM Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ABM Industries. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ABM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ABM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ABM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about ABM Industries as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ABM Industries (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in ABM Industries, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

