At US$42.27, Is It Time To Put Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) On Your Watch List?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQCM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Limbach Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Limbach Holdings Worth?

Great news for investors – Limbach Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $69.98, but it is currently trading at US$42.27 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Limbach Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Limbach Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Limbach Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since LMB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LMB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy LMB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Limbach Holdings at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Limbach Holdings.

