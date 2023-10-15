At US$42.82, Is Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$49.20 and falling to the lows of US$42.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tenable Holdings' current trading price of US$42.82 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tenable Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Tenable Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! Tenable Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $56.48, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Tenable Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Tenable Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -4.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Tenable Holdings. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TENB is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TENB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TENB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Tenable Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

