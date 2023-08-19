At US$6.38, Is It Time To Put Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) On Your Watch List?

While Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Matrix Service’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Matrix Service?

Matrix Service appears to be overvalued by 39% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$6.38 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $4.59. This means that the opportunity to buy Matrix Service at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Matrix Service’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Matrix Service generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Matrix Service's earnings are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MTRX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MTRX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTRX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MTRX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

