The US$6 Billion Asset Backed Security Token DIGau Started Trading on CryptoSX Today

·3 min read

MANILA, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange proudly announces the debut trading of the world's largest STO, Dignity Corp. native token, DIGau on CryptoSX today. US-Based Dignity Corp. has secured $20 Billion in additional gold, silver, platinum and rare earth elements mining reserves along with mill processing operations. On-site mill facilities have been restored and refurbished with a new investment of $2.0MM. A planned upgrade, adding state-of-the-art mechanical metals separation equipment and centrifuges, along with additional eco-friendly resource recovery techniques is scheduled after the initial 90-day operations that commenced this month.

"DIGau will be the gold standard in asset backed security token offering. The Company and management team is totally committed to using security tokens to unlock values and new ways of investing in US precious metals, mining and mineral sectors, benefiting investors globally." CryptoSX CEO, Philip Tam explained excitedly. "We see a large following of Dignity Corp from continental Europe who have been waiting patiently for the listing and trading of DIGau. Let the party begin as we welcome all the existing token holders and those looking to join us on this exciting journey."

Dignity Corp. is a blockchain development company that relies on a regulation-forward approach and security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in United States' precious metals, mining, and minerals sector.

"We're excited to list the DIGau token on CryptoSX and expand access to the gold reserves-backed security that already has a strong base of investor interest," said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Corporation. "DIGau offers the simplest path for a wide variety of investors to benefit from opportunities in the United States precious metals, mining and minerals sector. DIGau's unique value lies in the way it combines gold reserves backing, the actual mining of the metals, and the creation of a fund in which the token holders may share in the profits, all registered and regulated in the United States."

The initial DIGau tokens were issued under exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S under the Securities Act. They are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act. Additional tokens may be issued to other groups of token holders going forward as they pass the same stringent KYC / AML, suitability, and documentation processes.

About Dignity Gold, LLC

Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which intends to issue the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.

Media Contact:

Jonathan Zaback
Impact Partners
jzaback@impactpartners.llc

About Cryptosx

With the empowerment of world-leading technologies, Cryptosx has built a cutting-edge platform for Security Token Offerings (STOs) backed by Fiat/Crypto conversion capabilities. Cryptosx is compliant with all of the applicable financial and virtual exchange policies and regulations of the Philippine Government under CEZA (Cagayan Economic Zone Authority) ‘Rules on Digital Asset and Token Offerings' Supplement to CEZA Financial Technology Solutions and Offshore Virtual Currency Business Rules and Regulations of 2018 (‘CEZAFTSOVCBRR of 2018'). CryptoSX was awarded a Full Principal License by CEZA in 2018.
For more information, please visit: www.cryptosx.io and philip@cryptosx.io.

Cautionary Statement

No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains ‘forward looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.

SOURCE: CryptoSX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/682033/The-US6-Billion-Asset-Backed-Security-Token-DIGau-Started-Trading-on-CryptoSX-Today

