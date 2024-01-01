At US$61.16, Is It Time To Put GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) On Your Watch List?

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at GXO Logistics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is GXO Logistics Worth?

GXO Logistics is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 36.02x is currently well-above the industry average of 15.66x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GXO Logistics’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from GXO Logistics?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. GXO Logistics' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GXO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe GXO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GXO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GXO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about GXO Logistics as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with GXO Logistics, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in GXO Logistics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

