At US$63.95, Is It Time To Put CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) On Your Watch List?

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on CBIZ’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is CBIZ Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy CBIZ today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $78.73, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, CBIZ has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from CBIZ?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.8% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for CBIZ, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CBZ’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CBZ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for CBIZ and you'll want to know about them.

