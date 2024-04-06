At US$636, Is It Time To Put Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) On Your Watch List?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$669 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$587. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Intuit's current trading price of US$636 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Intuit’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Intuit?

Good news, investors! Intuit is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $891.24, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Intuit’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Intuit look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Intuit's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 74%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since INTU is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INTU for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INTU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Intuit you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Intuit, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

