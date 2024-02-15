US$64.49 - That's What Analysts Think Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Is Worth After These Results

Shareholders of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$58.21 following its latest annual results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$3.8b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 2.2% to hit US$1.25 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Trimble provided consensus estimates of US$3.64b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a small 4.2% decline over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 25% to US$1.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.84b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.60 in 2024. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The analysts have also increased their price target 8.6% to US$64.49, clearly signalling that lower revenue forecasts next year are not expected to have a material impact on Trimble's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Trimble at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$57.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 4.2% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Trimble is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Trimble. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Trimble going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Trimble you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

