At US$71.66, Is It Time To Put Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) On Your Watch List?

While Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Sterling Infrastructure’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Sterling Infrastructure?

According to my valuation model, Sterling Infrastructure seems to be fairly priced at around 4.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sterling Infrastructure today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $74.78, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sterling Infrastructure’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Sterling Infrastructure generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Sterling Infrastructure's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in STRL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STRL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

