At US$75.64, Is It Time To Put Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$82.36 and falling to the lows of US$74.67. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sysco's current trading price of US$75.64 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sysco’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Sysco Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Sysco’s ratio of 18.09x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.76x, which means if you buy Sysco today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Sysco should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Sysco’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sysco generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 24% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sysco. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SYY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SYY? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYY, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SYY, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

