At US$8.09, Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 47% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Pangaea Logistics Solutions Worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$8.09 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 27% compared to our intrinsic value of $6.36. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Pangaea Logistics Solutions look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -6.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe PANL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PANL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The company’s price has climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pangaea Logistics Solutions (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

