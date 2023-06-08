At US$83.09, Is AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Worth Looking At Closely?

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$90.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$76.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AECOM's current trading price of US$83.09 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AECOM’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In AECOM?

The stock is currently trading at US$83.09 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 30% compared to my intrinsic value of $63.98. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since AECOM’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from AECOM?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AECOM. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ACM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ACM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ACM for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ACM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

