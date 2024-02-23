At US$83.90, Is It Time To Put Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$92.96 and falling to the lows of US$80.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Microchip Technology's current trading price of US$83.90 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microchip Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Microchip Technology Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Microchip Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 0.3% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microchip Technology today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $84.16, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Microchip Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Microchip Technology?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Microchip Technology, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 0.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MCHP’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MCHP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Microchip Technology as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Microchip Technology you should be mindful of and 1 of them is concerning.

If you are no longer interested in Microchip Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

