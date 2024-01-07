At US$83.99, Is It Time To Put Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth of 19% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Microchip Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Microchip Technology?

According to our valuation model, Microchip Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 4.21% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microchip Technology today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $80.60, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Microchip Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Microchip Technology generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Microchip Technology, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.6%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MCHP seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MCHP for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on MCHP should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Microchip Technology has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

