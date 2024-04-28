At US$833, Is It Time To Put Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) On Your Watch List?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth of 11% on the NYSE over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Deckers Outdoor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Deckers Outdoor

What Is Deckers Outdoor Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 4.2% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Deckers Outdoor today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $869.61, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Deckers Outdoor’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Deckers Outdoor?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Deckers Outdoor's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 31%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DECK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DECK, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about Deckers Outdoor as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Deckers Outdoor has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Deckers Outdoor, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.