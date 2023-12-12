At US$89.72, Is Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Let's talk about the popular Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$100 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$84.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Emerson Electric's current trading price of US$89.72 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Emerson Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Emerson Electric Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Emerson Electric today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $111.04, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Emerson Electric’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Emerson Electric look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 38% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Emerson Electric. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in EMR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EMR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Emerson Electric, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Emerson Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

