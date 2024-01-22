At US$9.40, Is It Time To Put Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) On Your Watch List?

While Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGM, rising to highs of US$13.73 and falling to the lows of US$9.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Gambling.com Group's current trading price of US$9.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Gambling.com Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Gambling.com Group Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 47.2x is currently well-above the industry average of 13.27x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Gambling.com Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Gambling.com Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Gambling.com Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GAMB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe GAMB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GAMB for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for GAMB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

