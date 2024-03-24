At US$90.71, Is It Time To Put Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) On Your Watch List?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) saw its share price hover around a small range of US$90.12 to US$97.72 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Starbucks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Starbucks Worth?

According to our valuation model, Starbucks seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Starbucks today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $107.17, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Starbucks has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Starbucks?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Starbucks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SBUX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBUX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Starbucks (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

If you are no longer interested in Starbucks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

