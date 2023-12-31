At US$94.24, Is It Time To Put Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) On Your Watch List?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Bright Horizons Family Solutions?

Good news, investors! Bright Horizons Family Solutions is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $118.90, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bright Horizons Family Solutions?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 95% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bright Horizons Family Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BFAM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BFAM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BFAM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Bright Horizons Family Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (1 is concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

