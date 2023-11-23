At US$98.58, Is It Time To Put TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) On Your Watch List?

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$103 and falling to the lows of US$90.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether TD SYNNEX's current trading price of US$98.58 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TD SYNNEX’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is TD SYNNEX Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – TD SYNNEX is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $151.11, but it is currently trading at US$98.58 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because TD SYNNEX’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of TD SYNNEX look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for TD SYNNEX. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SNX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SNX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into TD SYNNEX, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for TD SYNNEX and you'll want to know about them.

