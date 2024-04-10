Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,182.50
    -77.75 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,723.00
    -473.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,067.75
    -292.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.20
    -62.10 (-2.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    +0.52 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,349.50
    -12.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    28.03
    +0.05 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    -0.0087 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5070
    +0.1410 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    +1.26 (+8.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    -0.0081 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    152.4470
    +0.6920 (+0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,681.27
    -3,005.21 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,936.99
    +2.20 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,581.81
    -191.32 (-0.48%)
     
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.5% over last year in March as inflation stays elevated

US accounting watchdog hits KPMG Netherlands with $25 million over exam cheating -chair

Reuters
The logo of KPMG, a professional service company is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. accounting watchdog on Wednesday said it has hit KPMG Netherlands with a $25 million civil penalty for violations of accounting and quality control rules related to widespread exam cheating.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said the penalty, a record for the agency, was in response to widespread improper answer sharing at the company, as well as "multiple misrepresentations" to the watchdog about knowledge of the misconduct.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

Advertisement