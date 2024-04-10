US accounting watchdog hits KPMG Netherlands with $25 million over exam cheating -chair

The logo of KPMG, a professional service company is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. accounting watchdog on Wednesday said it has hit KPMG Netherlands with a $25 million civil penalty for violations of accounting and quality control rules related to widespread exam cheating.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said the penalty, a record for the agency, was in response to widespread improper answer sharing at the company, as well as "multiple misrepresentations" to the watchdog about knowledge of the misconduct.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)