US Accuses Chinese Memory Chipmaker, AI Firms of Aiding Military

(Bloomberg) -- The Pentagon has added China’s leading memory chipmaker and a prominent AI player to a list of companies it accuses of aiding the Asian nation’s military, expanding a roster intended to warn allies against potential national security threats.

On Wednesday, the Department of Defense added Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and facial-recognition firm Megvii to its so-called Section 1260H rundown. That list already includes major telecom and aerospace players as well as Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. — two companies considered to be at the heart of Beijing’s efforts to replace American technology.

Also included on the latest list was Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., a key supplier of gear for chip production, and IDG Capital, a prolific private equity and venture capital investor that’s backed some of China’s highest-profile startups. Representatives for Yangtze, AMEC and IDG didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A Megvii spokesperson said the company had no immediate comment.

Washington already imposes export curbs and other sanctions on Huawei, SMIC and other companies on the Pentagon’s roster, as part of a broader campaign to curb the rise of a geopolitical rival it deems a threat to its security. Huawei and SMIC, which in late 2023 designed and produced a chip more advanced than previously thought possible for China, are both cut off from buying many types of American software and circuitry. The 1260H specifically restricts access to some Defense contracts.

The US government has in past years grown increasingly concerned about what it calls China’s military-civil fusion strategy, describing that concept as regular civilian companies aiding the People’s Liberation Army in some fashion.

--With assistance from Mackenzie Hawkins.

