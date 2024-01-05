US Adds $5.2 Billion Per Day To Its Ballooning Debt Pile, Which Is Now $101,240 Per Citizen — Economist Warns 'Net Interest Payments On The Debt Are Expected To Surpass Defense Spending'

Alarm bells are sounding as the U.S. debt surpassed $34 trillion at the start of 2024.

This translates to an average of approximately $259,000 per household and $101,240 per person, according to real-time data from the site USDebtClock.org. Those figures bring the enormity of the debt into a more tangible perspective for American families.

The government’s spending dynamics are shifting in a worrying direction. The impact of the debt is profound, as highlighted by insights from experts and analysts. Bank of America Corp. estimates that the amount equates to $5.2 billion per day or $218 million each per hour.

“U.S. debt dynamics are evolving in a way that requires attention," said Darrell Spence, an economist at Capital Group, wrote on the company's website. "Over the next five years, net interest payments on the debt are expected to surpass defense spending.”

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

This forecast points to a critical shift in government spending priorities, reflecting the increasing burden of the debt.

The Congressional Budget Office’s projections suggest a staggering increase in interest

payments. If the U.S. debt increases at the current rate, the government's expenditure on net interest payments might escalate from less than $500 billion to approximately $1.4 trillion by 2033. This potential rise in interest payments is poised to surpass defense spending, presenting a significant concern for policymakers, especially considering President Joe Biden's plans to secure substantial funding for international commitments.

The swift escalation of the U.S. government’s liabilities, surpassing $33 trillion in September 2023 with an average daily increase of $20 billion, poses considerable risks to economic stability. The increasing debt trend could compel significant fiscal adjustments. Spence, highlighting these concerns, suggests that the government may need to implement measures like raising taxes, promoting further bond sell-offs and potentially leading the Federal Reserve to maintain elevated interest rates.

Story continues

Spence cautioned about the threshold at which debt levels become problematic. He explains that a country’s debt levels typically become a problem if it had interest rates that were "higher than its economic growth rate ... the U.S. had been far from reaching that threshold. Until now.” The concern is that the U.S. might be approaching a point where the debt begins to grow autonomously, outpacing the economy’s capacity to manage it.

The implications of the mounting debt are multifaceted and could lead to slower economic growth.

“Slower economic growth also could be expected, given that government spending would need to be rerouted to debt service,” Spence wrote. This situation could result in lower stock market returns over time, given the strong correlation between gross domestic product (GDP) growth and market returns.

Social media users, particularly on Reddit, are discussing the United States’ massive national debt, sharing various opinions and humorous takes on how the country might address this issue.

One user, Bug1oss, suggests a somewhat cynical view, implying that the plan might be to ignore the debt until it becomes a serious problem and then use inflation to diminish its significance.

Frequent_Opportunist takes a more personal approach, joking about ignoring the problem until it’s too late for their generation to do anything about it, effectively passing the problem to future generations.

iPigman adds to this sentiment with a twist, stating, “When you’re a billion dollars in debt it’s your bank’s problem. When you’re a trillion dollars in debt it’s your grandchildren’s problem.” This comment reflects a common perception of large-scale debt as more of a concern for future generations than the current one.

In contrast to these social media views, serious approaches to addressing the debt involve comprehensive strategies. The Penn Wharton Budget Model suggests a range of policy options for reducing government debt, including changes to taxes, Social Security, Medicare and discretionary spending. These options can be categorized into raising taxes on the wealthy, entitlement reform and broad-based reforms​​.

A key finding from the Tax Foundation emphasizes the importance of long-term fiscal sustainability. International experiences suggest that successful debt reduction strategies are often gradual and focus on spending rather than taxation. Specifically, deficit reduction efforts should primarily focus on spending cuts, with 60% or more of a plan’s savings coming from this area and less than 40% from revenue increases. This approach aligns with the idea that reductions in social spending, as opposed to public investment and less distortionary tax increases, tend to yield more lasting fiscal improvements​​.

Research shows that fiscal consolidations based on spending cuts have fewer negative effects on GDP than tax increases. For instance, spending cuts were generally associated with mild recessions or no downturns, while tax increases often led to prolonged and deep recessions. A study of 26 countries from 1995 to 2018 by the Mercatus Center found that more than half of the fiscal consolidations focused on spending cuts were successful, compared to only 38% of those based on tax increases​​.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article US Adds $5.2 Billion Per Day To Its Ballooning Debt Pile, Which Is Now $101,240 Per Citizen — Economist Warns 'Net Interest Payments On The Debt Are Expected To Surpass Defense Spending' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.