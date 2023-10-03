US agency, California gathering details of self-driving crash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and California officials said on Tuesday they are in discussions with General Motors self-driving unit Cruise about a crash in San Francisco involving a pedestrian struck by a robot taxi after being hit by another vehicle.

A pedestrian was struck late Monday by a hit-and-run human driven vehicle and thrown into an adjacent lane where the self-driving Cruise braked but still struck the pedestrian, the company said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it "is aware of the incident and is in contact with the operator and local authorities to gather additional information."

